LIST: Family-friendly Halloween events in the Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LIST: Family-friendly Halloween events in the Grand Strand

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween events to attend this October, look no further. We’ve compiled a list below:

  • Decorate Trick-or-Treating canvas bags at the Chapin Library on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 to 12:00. Supplies are available on a first come, first serve basis.
  • The 3rd Annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Thompson Farm in Conway will be on Friday, October 27 from 7:00 to 11:00 pm. For the regular cost of admission, you can enjoy a flashlight lit corn maze, kids drive in movie night, fire pit and inflatables.  For more info click here.
  • “Halloween Spooktacular” is being held at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Saturday October 28. To attend, simply bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to support hurricane relief efforts (canned goods, fruit cups, crackers or monetary donation).  Kids ages 12 and under are asked to attend from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, and kids 13 and older are asked to attend from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. For questions, call 843-918-1465.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Boo-Quarium and Spook- Quarium Sleepover event on Saturday, October 28. The event begins at 11:00 am. The costume contest and parade begins at 1:00 pm. For more information and pricing click here.
  • Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, October 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. 

This list will be updated throughout the month, check back here for more events!

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly