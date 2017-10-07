LIST: Family-friendly Halloween events in the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween events to attend this October, look no further. We’ve compiled a list below:

Decorate Trick-or-Treating canvas bags at the Chapin Library on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 to 12:00 . Supplies are available on a first come, first serve basis.

. Supplies are available on a first come, first serve basis. The 3rd Annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Thompson Farm in Conway will be on Friday, October 27 from 7:00 to 11:00 pm . For the regular cost of admission, you can enjoy a flashlight lit corn maze, kids drive in movie night, fire pit and inflatables. For more info click here.

. For the regular cost of admission, you can enjoy a flashlight lit corn maze, kids drive in movie night, fire pit and inflatables. For more info click here. “Halloween Spooktacular” is being held at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Saturday October 28. To attend, simply bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to support hurricane relief efforts (canned goods, fruit cups, crackers or monetary donation). Kids ages 12 and under are asked to attend from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, and kids 13 and older are asked to attend from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. For questions, call 843-918-1465.

To attend, simply bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to support hurricane relief efforts (canned goods, fruit cups, crackers or monetary donation). For questions, call 843-918-1465. Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Boo-Quarium and Spook- Quarium Sleepover event on Saturday, October 28. The event begins at 11:00 am. The costume contest and parade begins at 1:00 pm. For more information and pricing click here.

The costume contest and parade begins at 1:00 pm. For more information and pricing click here. Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, October 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

This list will be updated throughout the month, check back here for more events!

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.