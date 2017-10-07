LIST: Family-friendly Halloween events in the Grand Strand

If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween events to attend this October, look no further. ...More >>
Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Conway is hosting a weekend of activities commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh. A Light of Unity Festival will be held Saturday October 21 from 4:00 to 5:30 at the Conway High School Auditorium. The festival will feature music, poetry,More >>
Six people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation in Darlington County. Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at a home on Sandwood Drive in Hartville on October 5. While inside the home, investigators found multiple handguns, methamphetamine, and preloaded hypodermic needles.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 85 mph and northwest at 22 mph.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
