'Light of Unity Festival' to commemorate 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Conway is hosting a weekend of activities commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh.

A Light of Unity Festival will be held Saturday October 21 from 4:00 to 5:30 at the Conway High School Auditorium.

The festival will feature music, poetry, talks on unity, and speeches from Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, Dr. Deborah Breede, Rev. Leslie McIver and the Rev. Dr. Preston McKever-Floyd.

A reception will follow.

Light to the World, a new film on the life of Bahá’u’lláh will be shown at the Conway High School Auditorium on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00.

The film will also be shown at the Conway Bahá’í Center on Sunday October 22 at 11:00 am, the North Myrtle Beach Public Library on Friday October 20 at 4:00, and the Base Recreation Center on Friday October 20 at 6:00.

For more information on Bahá’u’lláh, check out WMBF News’ in depth report: Breaking the Baha'i code: An in-depth report on South Carolina's second most common religion

For information on celebrations being held in other communities: http://discover.bahai.us/bicentenary/

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.