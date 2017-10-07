Six arrested following DEU investigation in Darlington County

Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Conway is hosting a weekend of activities commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh. A Light of Unity Festival will be held Saturday October 21 from 4:00 to 5:30 at the Conway High School Auditorium. The festival will feature music, poetry,More >>
Six people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation in Darlington County. Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at a home on Sandwood Drive in Hartville on October 5. While inside the home, investigators found multiple handguns, methamphetamine, and preloaded hypodermic needles.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 85 mph and northwest at 22 mph.More >>
Beginning Monday, authorities in the Pee Dee conducted the twelfth “Operation Strike Force,” a focused enforcement effort on the interstates in Florence and Darlington counties that resulted in four arrests, the apprehension of seven fugitives, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and over $250,000 in drug or contraband-related currency.More >>
At this time last week, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office was investigating a fire at a bait shop along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, and death of the shop's owner.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
