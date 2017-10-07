Six arrested following DEU investigation in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Six people have been arrested following a investigation in Darlington County.

Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at a home on Sandwood Drive in Hartville on October 5.

While inside the home, investigators found multiple handguns, methamphetamine, and preloaded hypodermic needles.

27-year-old Katherine Dority and 46-year-old Leon Davis Jr. have been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

27-year-old Erin Self, 38-year-old Pamela Suggs, 34-year-old Chad Elmore, and 24-year-old Justin Acuff were also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All six people are from Hartsville and are currently being held as the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

