Wounded military members enjoy free weekend vacation in Myrtle Beach

A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.More >>
A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.More >>
A group of wounded military members received a warm welcome to Myrtle Beach Friday evening.More >>
A group of wounded military members received a warm welcome to Myrtle Beach Friday evening.More >>
PGBA, which provides claims processing, customer service, system platforms and fiscal services for multiple government partners and contracts, is cutting staff in Florence and Surfside Beach.More >>
PGBA, which provides claims processing, customer service, system platforms and fiscal services for multiple government partners and contracts, is cutting staff in Florence and Surfside Beach.More >>
A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed. Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.More >>
A man’s body was recovered from the Lynches River at Venters Landing near Johnsonville Monday morning, an official confirmed. Two men were launching a boat from the landing Monday morning when a rope snapped, according to Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>