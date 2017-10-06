Wounded military members enjoy free weekend vacation in Myrtle Beach

The wounded warriors will be in Myrtle Beach until Tuesday morning. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A group of wounded military members received a warm welcome to Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

The non-profit group Scents for Soldiers organized an all-expenses paid trip for the wounded warriors this weekend. The warriors had a number of events planned, including a trip to the Italian Festival, a trip to the beach and a bowling outing.

The wounded warriors are grateful for this opportunity.

“All our meals are covered,” Army Sgt. First Class Tonia Chestnut said. “That’s great. They put us up in a hotel. They have major events that are just set up for us. It’s a great trip. We really don’t have to think about anything.”

Rebecca Wlasiuk is a Marine. She’s been through a lot.

“I have a TBI – traumatic brain injury,” Wlasiuk said. “From that, I have a non-epileptic seizure disorder. And POTS. It’s Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. Basically my heart beats too fast when I stand up and lay down.”

She says day-to-day tasks most people don’t think twice about can be difficult for her. She was thankful to experience a relaxing weekend in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s nice to be able to just come on a vacation and not have to worry about the stress of my medical stuff,” she said. “Just being able to relax for a weekend is really amazing.”

The warriors will be in town until Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.