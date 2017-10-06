Portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach to close Saturday for renourishment project

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The beach renourishment project in North Myrtle Beach is set to start this weekend, leading to the closure of a portion of beach.

According to a post on the city of North Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the project’s contractor will mobilize on the beach on Saturday morning.

The beach from about 24th Avenue North to 30th Avenue North will be closed, according to information from the city.

For a map that shows the daily status of the renourishment project, click here.

