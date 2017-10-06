Florence Civic Center expansion pushing new hotel construction

Business is booming in the hotel sector in Florence County, so much so that residents will notice multiple hotels going up.More >>
Business is booming in the hotel sector in Florence County, so much so that residents will notice multiple hotels going up.More >>
At this time last week, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office was investigating a fire at a bait shop along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, and death of the shop's owner.More >>
At this time last week, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office was investigating a fire at a bait shop along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, and death of the shop's owner.More >>
Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 60 mph and northwest at 21 mph.More >>
Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 60 mph and northwest at 21 mph.More >>
The beach renourishment project in North Myrtle Beach is set to start this weekend, leading to the closure of a portion of beach.More >>
The beach renourishment project in North Myrtle Beach is set to start this weekend, leading to the closure of a portion of beach.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>