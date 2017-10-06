Florence Civic Center expansion pushing new hotel construction

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Business is booming in the hotel sector in Florence County, so much so that residents will notice multiple hotels going up.

Right now, High-Rise Hotels is currently building two. One is going up off S.C. 52, while the other is being constructed on Radio Drive.

Those hotels, like the one that is going in along Evans Street in downtown Florence, are coming about because of growing interest in the area.

The Hyatt being built in downtown is owned by the Raines Hospitality Group.

Leaders said there is a need for more hotels because of the growing tourism and business draw Florence is offering.

“It’s a great feeling to have that need to build a new hotel in this area when we already have four that fill up mostly every night. We’ve ran a great occupancy all year long. With the anticipated demand that the civic center is going to be bringing in and other large companies that are here in Florence and are expanding, it's going to be nice to have two other hotels fill up,” said Jenny Hunt, regional director of sales for High-Rise Hotels.

The Homewood Suites on S.C. 52 will be open March 2018. The TRU by Hilton will be open August 2018.

High-Rise Hotels is one of the first to bring The TRU to the Florence area.

Hunt says once it’s complete, it will cater to catching millennials.

“We have to adapt to the times; the times are changing. The millennials have certainly changed the way we operate and do things. We are being more tech savvy. At check-in, you can use your phone to open the door to your room. We have to change and modify the way we operate so that we can attract that demographic,” Hunt said.

