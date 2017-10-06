FIRST ALERT: Showers chances increasing this weekend

Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 60 mph and northwest at 21 mph.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
It was no ordinary rock that a Pawleys Island woman found in her yard; it was a meteorite.More >>
Beginning Monday, authorities in the Pee Dee conducted the twelfth “Operation Strike Force,” a focused enforcement effort on the interstates in Florence and Darlington counties that resulted in four arrests, the apprehension of seven fugitives, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and over $250,000 in drug or contraband-related currency.More >>
Brookdale Conway senior living community won the Courage Award at the “Celebrating Aging Film Festival” held at the historic Franklin Theatre on October 4 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a press release. Brookdale Conway residents and associates created the award winning “I am Still a Man” movie short.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.More >>
