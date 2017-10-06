FIRST ALERT: Showers chances increasing this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An increasingly warm and humid weather pattern this weekend and next week with give way to the chance of scattered showers at times.

Tonight will see increasing clouds and temperatures much milder than the last several nights. Readings will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 with a much more muggy feel. A few showers will be possible near the beaches by daybreak Saturday.

While Saturday will not be a washout, we have bumped up the risk of showers just a bit to 40%. High humidity will be place through the day, and as temperatures reach the lower and middle 80s, it will feel very muggy. The humidity will support the risk of showers at times, although there will be plenty of breaks in between.

Sunday will be very similar with plenty of warmth and humidity. Temperatures will warm a bit more into the middle 80s at the beach, and upper 80s inland. A few spotty showers will be possible from time to time.

The humidity will stick around through much of next week as the remnants of Nate pass well west of our region, but help to increase the humidity even more. A few isolated showers will be possible as well along with more unseasonably warm weather.

A cold front will deliver lower humidity and cooler temperatures by late next week.