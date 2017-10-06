Restaurant Scorecard: Mold and live bugs at hotel restaurant; Italian and breakfast stops get perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some moldy food is no longer in one kitchen, but if you're looking for authentic Italian or a stack of hot cakes for breakfast, we've got you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

First up, with room for some improvement according to inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, is The Landmark Snack Bar at 1501 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

The restaurant scored an 84 after reports show a consecutive food violation. Shredded cheese was observed with significant mold, sliced cheese was seen sitting in slimy water and hot dogs had mold on them. Dead bugs were also seen in the bar area.

At the same address, The Landmark Gazebo Restaurant scored an 81. Inspectors reported a consecutive violation for live bugs crawling on the wall behind the dish machine, on the machine itself, and along the food prep area.

They lost points for not having a certified manager present, having food in a sink, and food from the night before being improperly stored in a cooler.

If you're looking Italian, the family-owned Ciao! restaurant at 5223 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach scored a 100. Chefs in the kitchen cook up everything from veal and lasagna to sea bass.

The score was up from a 95 on an inspection done the previous day, when reports noted the restaurant was missing an employee health policy and storing some food at improper temperatures. All were corrected the following day, according to the latest reports.

Also scoring a perfect 100 was the Carolina Pancake House, at 2800 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors noted everything fell in compliance at the most recent inspection.

Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

