Brookdale Conway senior living community's 'I am Still a Man' movie short wins Courage Award

A short film from Brookdale Conway is nominated for a People's Choice Award. (Source: Brookdale Senior Living website)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Brookdale Conway senior living community won the Courage Award at the “Celebrating Aging Film Festival” held at the historic Franklin Theatre on October 4 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a press release.

Brookdale Conway residents and associates created the award winning “I am Still a Man” movie short.

Brookdale’s inaugural Celebrate Aging Film festival was established to help change the perception of aging in addition to communicating a positive, uplifting or touching message, the press release states.

74 Brookdale communities from across the United States participated and nine finalists were chosen.

Click here to view movies from all the finalists and winners including “I am Still a Man.”

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.