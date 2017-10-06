2 men sentenced for 2015 shooting death of CCU student - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 men sentenced for 2015 shooting death of CCU student

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were sentenced to prison this week for the 2015 shooting death of a Coastal Carolina University student.

Jordan Principe, 19, and Alfred Dunkin, 22, both of Conway, were both initially charged with murder for the November 2015 shooting of 21-year-old CCU student Craig Gerard Gray, Jr., according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Gray was killed in his apartment on Technology Boulevard.

When they were arrested, it was unclear who actually shot Gray over a dispute over marijuana, but through investigation, officers determined that both suspects intended to rob Gray, and Principe ultimately shot him multiple times in the apartment, the release states.

Principe pleaded guilty on Monday, October 2, 2017 to voluntary manslaughter, the release states. The state and defense negotiated for a 25-year prison sentence, and the judge accepted it, said Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Principe received credit for the time he has already served.

On August 28, 2017, Dunkin pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and armed robbery. His sentence was temporarily held at that time. He pleaded to the lesser charges for aiding and abetting Principe in the armed robbery plan, and for hiding the murder weapon after they left the scene, the release states.

Dunkin had agreed to testify against Principe at trial, which was scheduled for this week. However, Principe declined to go to trial, accepted responsibility for Gray’s death, and was sentenced.

On October 3, Dunkin was sentenced to 14 years in prison for each offense, Holford said. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The diligent efforts of law enforcement, especially Detective Sergeant Dale Long and other officers with the Conway Police Department, led to quick arrests and ultimately a just resolution for such a tragic case,” Holford said. “A young man lost his life, and two other young men are now serving long sentences in prison for a senseless act of violence.”

