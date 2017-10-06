Victim killed by an alleged drunk driver in Florence County identified

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The victim in a fatal automobile accident in Florence County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Sandra Kaye Dunlap, 32 of Darlington, was killed in the two-vehicle collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, Randall Gillespie, was under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred, according to Lt. Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at 5525 North Old River Road in Florence. An SUV driven by Gillespie was traveling southbound when he veered left of the center line and struck a sedan traveling north head-on, according to SCHP.

Gillespie sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a nearby hospital. Dunlap was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Gillespie was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence, resulting in death, and driving under suspension, first offense. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

