Victim killed by an alleged drunk driver in Florence County identified

Brookdale Conway senior living community won the Courage Award at the “Celebrating Aging Film Festival” held at the historic Franklin Theatre on October 4 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a press release. Brookdale Conway residents and associates created the award winning “I am Still a Man” movie short.More >>
Two men were sentenced to prison this week for the 2015 shooting death of a Coastal Carolina University student. Jordan Principe, 19, and Alfred Dunkin, 22, both of Conway, were both initially charged with murder for the November 2015 shooting of 21-year-old CCU student Craig Gerard Gray, Jr., according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
The victim in fatal automobile accident in Florence County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Sandra Kaye Dunlap, 32 of Darlington, was killed in the two-vehicle collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, Randall Gillespie, was under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred, according to Lt. Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Nate remains a tropical storm with wind speeds of 50 mph and is moving to the northwest at 21 mph in the western Caribbean.More >>
Beginning Monday, authorities in the Pee Dee conducted the twelfth “Operation Strike Force,” a focused enforcement effort on the interstates in Florence and Darlington counties that resulted in four arrests, the apprehension of seven fugitives, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and over $250,000 in drug or contraband-related currency.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
