Carolinas Hospital System to host 'Mammography Marathon' throughout October

FLORENCE, SC ( WMBF) – Carolinas Hospital System and Healthy Woman will commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering extended hours every Thursday throughout October for women to receive mammograms, according to a press release from the hospital.

The purpose of the “Mammography Marathon” is to make it more convenient for women to get preventative screenings. Mammograms are able to detect breast cancer when there are no signs or symptoms, the press release states. No doctor orders are required for this event.

For more information on the “Mammography Marathon” click here or call 843-674-4525 to schedule your appointment.

