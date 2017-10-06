Darlington SUV driver evades law enforcement, flees on foot

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The driver of an SUV evaded patrol deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night before fleeing on foot, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop after they witnessed the SUV drive into oncoming traffic on Mciver Road near Charleston Road at approximately 10 p.m., but the driver fled. Deputies pursued the driver into Florence County before the individual stopped the SUV in a neighborhood off of North Douglas Street in the Florence area and fled on foot into a wooded area, according to the press release.

The suspect’s SUV rolled backwards striking a patrol vehicle. No deputies were injured in the incident. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tracking team and Aviation unit searched for the driver for approximately one hour before the search was called off. Deputies discovered a loaded handgun and an open container of alcohol in the suspect’s vehicle, the press release states.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle collision.

