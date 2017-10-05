Community members gather in North Myrtle Beach to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

A small crowd gathered in North Myrtle Beach Thursday to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A small crowd in North Myrtle Beach gathered at the horseshoe downtown Thursday night to remember the lives of the 58 people killed in Sunday evening’s shooting in Las Vegas.

The crowd said prayers and sang songs in memory of the victims.

Some people shared stories of how they lost loved ones.

Keith Williams organized the event. He says he was particularly affected by the Las Vegas shooting, because it brought back memories to his time serving in the Marine Corps.

Williams fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. He says the rapid gunfire made him remember his time in the war.

He made sure the night was about unity.

“I ask for all faiths, all religions, all creeds, all races,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter. We’re all here on American soil together, and I think we need to come together as a community. I don’t care what your political affiliation is. I don’t care anything about your background. But if you’re here, I want to see the community come together.”

A similar vigil was held at Market Common as well. That vigil was put on by Grand Strand Action Together and Moms Demand Gun Sense.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.