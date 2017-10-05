Community members gather in North Myrtle Beach to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

As of 5am, Nate remains a tropical storm with wind speeds of 45 mph and is moving to the northwest at 14 mph. Nate is currently located in the Caribbean and moving slowly north.More >>
Horry County police are on the scene of a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Coastal Carolina University’s artist-in-residence previewed an epic new sculpture of the university’s mascot, “The Chanticleer.” The statue created by Bryan Rapp will be placed at the Highway 544 entrance to Brooks Stadium when it is finished and cast in bronze, according to university officials on Facebook.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
