Two injured in shooting in Conway area

The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Horry County police are on the scene of a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
Coastal Carolina University’s artist-in-residence previewed an epic new sculpture of the university’s mascot, “The Chanticleer.” The statue created by Bryan Rapp will be placed at the Highway 544 entrance to Brooks Stadium when it is finished and cast in bronze, according to university officials on Facebook.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
A logistics and distribution center will establish operation in Dillon County and create 200 new jobs, according to information from the governor’s office.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
