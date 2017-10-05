Two injured in shooting in Conway area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two injured in shooting in Conway area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are on the scene of a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.

According to Krystal Dotson, the shooting happened in the Sandridge Park area off of Cates Bay Road.

Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, Dotson said. She added there is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting is an isolated incident.

