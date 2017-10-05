Two injured in shooting in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are on the scene of a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.

According to Krystal Dotson, the shooting happened in the Sandridge Park area off of Cates Bay Road.

Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, Dotson said. She added there is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting is an isolated incident.

We're at a shooting on Cates Bay Rd (Conway). 2 victims transported. Status unknown. No suspect info. Isolated incident. Avoid this area. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 6, 2017

HCPD Dog team is en route to Cates Bay Road. Please avoid this area. Call 843.248.1520 if you have any information. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 6, 2017

