Conway teen charged with attempted murder after Cates Bay Highway shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

One of the involved vehicles is towed away from the park. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were found with gunshots and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Sandridge Park area near Conway Thursday night. A suspect has not yet been located. Witnesses reported hearing about 15 shots fired, and a female screaming.

Police responded to Sandridge Park off Cates Bay Highway at about 9:55 p.m. to find a white vehicle in a ditch just past the entrance of the park, according to the Horry County Police report. There were no occupants or weapons in sight.

Police then approached a gray SUV in a ditch, about 20 feet from the other vehicle, the report states. A 40 to 60-year-old man was lying face down on the ground, and another man was lying on top of him. The man on the ground told police he had been shot in the back.

The other victim, a 57-year-old man, was in the driver’s seat of the gray vehicle, and appeared to have been shot in the lower torso area, the report continues. He was removed from the vehicle and searched, but nothing was found on him. EMS was called to the scene, and both victims were taken to the hospital.

A police K-9 team was called out to conduct a search of the wooded area around the park, according to the report.

Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said 17-year-old Elijah McCray, of Conway, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One witness told police he heard about 14 to 15 shots coming from Sandridge Park. He drove towards the park, and that’s when he saw the two gunshot victims.

Another witness, an off-duty Conway Police officer, also heard the gunfire and called 911. She said she also heard a female voice screaming from the area.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.