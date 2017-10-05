2 men shot near Conway Thursday night; witness heard '14 to 15 shots'

Beginning Monday, authorities in the Pee Dee conducted the twelfth “Operation Strike Force,” a focused enforcement effort on the interstates in Florence and Darlington counties that resulted in four arrests, the apprehension of seven fugitives, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and over $250,000 in drug or contraband-related currency.More >>
Conway Police have identified the suspect wanted for the armed robbery at Monarch 544 apartments near Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two men were found with gunshots and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Sandridge Park area near Conway Thursday night. A suspect has not yet been located. Witnesses reported hearing about 15 shots fired, and a female screaming.More >>
Carolinas Hospital System and Healthy Woman will commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering extended hours every Thursday throughout October for women to receive mammograms, according to a press release from the hospital. The purpose of the “Mammography Marathon” is to make it more convenient for women to get preventative screenings.More >>
As of 5am, Nate remains a tropical storm with wind speeds of 45 mph and is moving to the northwest at 14 mph. Nate is currently located in the Caribbean and moving slowly north.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
