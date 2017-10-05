Logistics and distribution center to bring 200 jobs to Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A logistics and distribution center will establish operation in Dillon County and create 200 new jobs, according to information from the governor’s office.

The press release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office states that American Scrappers is establishing a distribution center, container storage, logistics operations and a hydroponic facility at 611 Heritage Drive in Lake View.

“Today’s announcement represents another big win for one of South Carolina’s rural communities. We are proud that American Scrappers has decided to invest in Dillon County, and I look forward to watching them grow and thrive there for years to come,” McMaster said in a statement.

Hiring for the new positions for the $15.5 million investment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017.

