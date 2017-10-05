FSD1 chooses its principal of the year

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One has chosen its 2017-2018 Principal of the Year.

According to a district press release, Robert Craig Washington, principal of Southside Middle School, was selected for the honor.

Washington, who has been the school’s principal for the past 11 years, received a surprise visit Thursday from Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges, who publicly made the announcement, the release stated.

Prior to joining Florence One, Washington served as principal of Crosswell Drive Elementary School in Sumter, the release stated. Previously, he served as an assistant principal at Sumter High School from 1998 to 2001.

His teaching career began as a band instructor at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School in Timmonsville. He has also taught band at Lincoln High and McClellanville Middle School in McClellanville, according to the press release.

“Mr. Washington is always looking for innovative ways to better serve his students,” Bridges said in a statement. “He is an excellent communicator and has the ability to successfully lead by example. He will represent our school district well as our principal of the year.”

