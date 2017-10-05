FSD1 chooses its principal of the year

A Murrells Inlet man purchased a billboard with a picture of his late uncle on it as his way of joining the debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man purchased a billboard with a picture of his late uncle on it as his way of joining the debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
Florence School District One has chosen its 2017-2018 Principal of the Year. According to a district press release, Robert Craig Washington, principal of Southside Middle School, was selected for the honor.More >>
Florence School District One has chosen its 2017-2018 Principal of the Year. According to a district press release, Robert Craig Washington, principal of Southside Middle School, was selected for the honor.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a knife and cutting him multiple times during an apparent robbery attempt.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a knife and cutting him multiple times during an apparent robbery attempt.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is currently located to the border of Nicaragua and Honduras moving slowly north.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is currently located to the border of Nicaragua and Honduras moving slowly north.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.More >>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>