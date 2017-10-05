FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of high humidity on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A long stretch of summer-like humidity moves in for the weekend and sticks around into next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 60s.

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Friday as afternoon readings climb into the lower 80s at the beach and the middle 80s across the Pee Dee. Humidity will start to increase a bit through the day.

A surge of very warm and humid weather will arrive this weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb well into the 80s with plenty of mugginess around. The added humidity will give way to the risk of a few showers at times, but a washout is not expected.

As Nate moves into the Deep South into early next week, even higher humidity will be pushed into the Carolinas. The warmth and summer-like humidity will stick around into the middle and end of next week before a cold front ushers in cooler temperatures and more comfortable weather. A few showers will remain possible at times into next week.