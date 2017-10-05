Artist previews CCU's epic new Chanticleer statue

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s artist-in-residence previewed an epic new sculpture of the university’s mascot, “The Chanticleer.”

The statue created by Bryan Rapp will be placed at the Highway 544 entrance to Brooks Stadium when it is finished and cast in bronze, according to university officials on Facebook.

University President Brian DeCenzo and Provost Byington previewed the statue’s progress this week.

The massive 12-foot statue even features Chauncey flashing CCU’s iconic “Chants Up” sign with his claw. It will be featured at the stadium's new entrance, but won't replace the current Chauncey statue on the other side of the stadium, according to an article in The Atheneum, a CCU newsletter for faculty and staff.

“For Chauncey II, all I’ve heard is ‘go bigger, more buff, more masculine, more fluffy, that’s all I’ve been given,” Rapp said last year in the article “So I’ve taken that and run with it. I wanted this Chauncey to stand his ground, not wanting to fight right away, but to be sure of himself, confident, ready to go, proud.”

Rapp is an accomplished representational figurative sculptor, and earned an MFA from the University of Oklahoma. You can see his other works on his website here.

“Since bronze can last hundreds of years, this sculpture will be a permanent part of this campus,” says Rapp. “It has the potential to generate so many conversations, to be a meeting place, to take pictures there. It will help define the culture here, what it means to be a Chanticleer.”

But what is a “Chanticleer?" Merriam-Webster defines “chanticleer” as a rooster who appeared in various narratives. The CCU team mascot was derived from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales.” Searches for that term spiked in 2016 when the university’s baseball team made national headlines with their College World Series win.

