Police: Suspect cut victim multiple times during apparent robbery attempt

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a knife and cutting him multiple times during an apparent robbery attempt.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state that Jed Lee Hinson, 31, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and being a fugitive from justice.

According to an MBPD incident report, officers were dispatched to 2200 S. Ocean Blvd. on Sunday afternoon in reference to an aggravated assault call.

An online check of the address states it is the Sea Banks Motor Inn.

The victim told police he was at the pool drinking beer and needed to use the bathroom. When he got to his room, he noticed bathroom door was closed. Upon entering, the suspect reportedly came from behind the shower curtain with a knife, the report stated.

According to the victim, the suspect told him that, “no one is leaving here alive,” and then cut the man on the right side of his stomach, according to the incident report.

The suspect allegedly demanded money, prompting the victim to say he would give him $100.

“The victim stated that the offender stated that it was not enough and cut the victim on the top of the victim’s right shoulder,” the report stated.

Following a request to cover the light with a towel, the victim was reportedly cut a third time on the left elbow.

The suspect then grabbed the man and put the knife to his neck, saying he was going to kill him, according to the report. The victim told police he was able to calmly talk the assailant down and then escaped.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted out of Richmond County, North Carolina.

