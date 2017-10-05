Suspect in deadly Pamplico shooting arrested in Philadelphia - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect in deadly Pamplico shooting arrested in Philadelphia

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Zafir Bethea (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Zafir Bethea (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal Oct. 1 shooting of a Pamplico man was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the FBI apprehended Zafir Abdul Bethea.

Arrest warrants for the 22-year-old Pamplico man charge him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bethea is accused of shooting and killing Ellie Becoat III, 23, of Pamplico, on Sunday.

The suspect was out on bond after being charged with murder in May 2015. He is accused in the shooting death of Terrell Quantrev Smith on West Dixie Street in Florence.

Bethea posted a $45,000 bond on March 29, 2016 and was released, according to court records.

