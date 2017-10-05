Suspect in deadly Pamplico shooting arrested in Philadelphia

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach. Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.More >>
Coastal Carolina University’s artist-in-residence previewed an epic new sculpture of the university’s mascot, “The Chanticleer.” The statue created by Bryan Rapp will be placed at the Highway 544 entrance to Brooks Stadium when it is finished and cast in bronze, according to university officials on Facebook.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a knife and cutting him multiple times during an apparent robbery attempt.More >>
The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal Oct. 1 shooting of a Pamplico man was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia.More >>
Two vigils to memorialize the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach and at Valor Park in Market Common.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information:...More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
