CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University.

The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

In addition to the CCU Jazz Combo, the event will also feature Sweet Sweet, Oracle Blue and Virtue Trap.

Admission is free but donations will be taken during the event. Proceeds will be donated to United for Puerto Rico, One America Appeal and Direct Relief.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved,