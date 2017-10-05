CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson. Charles Dean, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s 39 year old wife, Jill Dean.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.More >>
The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
