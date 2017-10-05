CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: CCU Facebook page Source: CCU Facebook page

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University.

The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

In addition to the CCU Jazz Combo, the event will also feature Sweet Sweet, Oracle Blue and Virtue Trap.

Admission is free but donations will be taken during the event. Proceeds will be donated to United for Puerto Rico, One America Appeal and Direct Relief. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved, 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

    Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:59:10 GMT
    Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office)Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office)

    A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson. Charles Dean, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s 39 year old wife, Jill Dean.

    More >>

    A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson. Charles Dean, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s 39 year old wife, Jill Dean.

    More >>

  • CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

    CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:57:51 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man arrested for accessory before the fact in Monarch Apartments robbery; one suspect still at large

    Man arrested for accessory before the fact in Monarch Apartments robbery; one suspect still at large

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:00:44 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly