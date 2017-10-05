Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson.

Charles Dean, 55, of Conway, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s wife, Jill Dean, 39, according to Nancy Livesay, a violent crimes assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Dean to 30 years in prison with credit for time served following his first guilty plea. The judge ordered Dean not to participate in any work release programs or file further appeals as part of the plea agreement, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dean pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to murder on August 2, 2010 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Dean appealed, stating that his lawyer gave him erroneous sentencing advice. The South Carolina Court of Appeals reversed the case.

