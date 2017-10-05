Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office) Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson.

Charles Dean, 55, of Conway, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s wife, Jill Dean, 39, according to Nancy Livesay, a violent crimes assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Dean to 30 years in prison with credit for time served following his first guilty plea. The judge ordered Dean not to participate in any work release programs or file further appeals as part of the plea agreement, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dean pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to murder on August 2, 2010 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Dean appealed, stating that his lawyer gave him erroneous sentencing advice. The South Carolina Court of Appeals reversed the case.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

    Conway man sentenced for second time in wife's 2007 death

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:59:10 GMT
    Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office)Charles Dean (Source: Horry County Solicitor's Office)

    A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson. Charles Dean, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s 39 year old wife, Jill Dean.

    More >>

    A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2007 death of his wife after he was granted post-conviction relief due to ineffective counsel during his first guilty plea in 2010, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor General Jimmy Richardson. Charles Dean, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in the October 16, 2007 stabbing death of Dean’s 39 year old wife, Jill Dean.

    More >>

  • CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

    CCU Jazz Combo hosting benefit for Puerto Rico aid

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:57:51 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    The Coastal Carolina University Jazz Combo is hosting “Four Bands, One Cause: Puerto Rico” in an effort to raise money for the island country devastated by the 2017 hurricane season, according to representatives with Coastal Carolina University. The event will be held on October 10 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Kaiden’s Roadhouse at 4505 Socastee BLVD in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man arrested for accessory before the fact in Monarch Apartments robbery; one suspect still at large

    Man arrested for accessory before the fact in Monarch Apartments robbery; one suspect still at large

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:00:44 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly