Man suspected of firing at Darlington County residence facing additional charges

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The man who allegedly fired at a residence in Darlington County is facing additional charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Mineral Springs Road in the Darlington area at approximately 1 a.m. on September 30.

Starter Duke Byrd, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Byrd posted a $20,000 bond on October 2 and was released, the press release states. After further investigation, Byrd was charged on October 3 with six additional counts of attempted murder, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison for each count. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm; the former and the latter charges are also felonies and are punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Byrd allegedly retrieved a firearm from a vehicle after being involved in a physical altercation, firing several rounds in the direction of multiple victims who were both inside and outside the house, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The residence and a vehicle were struck by bullets.

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Agents.

Byrd is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention center awaiting a bond hearing on the additional charges.

