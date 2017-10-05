Bump stocks: Local gun store owner explains what they are and how they work

The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend. TD 16 has winds of 35 mph and is making landfall along the Nicaragua coast today and then move back to open water.More >>
Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.More >>
A vigil to memorialize the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the organizer of the event. The event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.More >>
The investigation into a deadly plane crash in Williamsburg County will continue Thursday.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The 44-year-old mayor of Tuscaloosa launched his 2018 campaign for governor with the release of a video announcement on social media and email Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed following a plane crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.More >>
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >>
