Vigils scheduled in North Myrtle Beach, Market Common to honor victims of Las Vegas shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two vigils to memorialize the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach and at Valor Park in Market Common.

The North Myrtle Beach event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend. For additional information on the event click here.

The other vigil is being held at Valor Park in Market Common at 7:30 p.m., and is being hosted by Grand Strand Action Together and Mothers Demand Gun Sense.

