Vigil scheduled in North Myrtle Beach to honor victims of Las Vegas shooting

Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.More >>
A vigil to memorialize the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the organizer of the event. The event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.More >>
The investigation into a deadly plane crash in Williamsburg County will continue Thursday.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate throughout the city, but many owners aren't quite ready to open for business just yet.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed following a plane crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.More >>
