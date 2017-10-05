Vigil scheduled in North Myrtle Beach to honor victims of Las Vegas shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A vigil to memorialize the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the organizer of the event.

The event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

