Family and friends remember murdered Murrells Inlet woman at visitation

Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Jessica Hill.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation.

Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered - allegedly by Eric Justin Perry - Friday morning.

Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed. They say she was creative and smart. They also say she was artistic.

Meanwhile at Perry’s Bait and Tackle, employees worked hard to get the shop ready to reopen. They hope to reopen this Friday.

One employee shared his thoughts on Hill.

“Jessica was a wonderful person,” William Harrison said. “Very giving individual. One of the best people you’ll ever meet. Anybody walking into the shop, it doesn’t matter if it’s your first time in there. You’re her friend automatically.”

He says she played a big role in the fishing community of Murrells Inlet.

“A lot of people young and old got their very first fish on a hook for a rig she tied and bait she picked out,” he said.

He also says she was about as selfless as they come.

“One of the best friends you can ever have,” he said. “She would help you out with anything and not ask for anything in return.”

A friend told WMBF News Hill and Perry were in a relationship for about 12 or 13 years. She also had three children with him. There was also reportedly some turmoil in the relationship regarding the ownership of the shop.

Hill’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.