Two people killed in plane crash in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders remain on the scene of a deadly plane crash Wednesday night in Williamsburg County.

According to a video post on the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that appeared at some time after 8 p.m., the crash happened in the Gourdin community of the county.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton III confirmed that there were two fatalities in the twin-engine plane crash. Their identities were not being released at this time.

According to Horton, agents with the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene Wednesday night. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board would be arriving Thursday.

