First responders remain on scene of deadly plane crash in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders remain on the scene of a deadly plane crash Wednesday night in Williamsburg County.

According to a video post on the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that appeared at some time after 8 p.m., the crash happened in the Gridiron community of the county.

Law enforcement said it was still an active scene, and the names of the deceased would be released at a later time.

