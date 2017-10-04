Applications available for Myrtle Beach food truck permits

The application process has begun for those wanting to operate food trucks in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Applications to run a food truck in the city of Myrtle Beach are now available.

Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate throughout the city, but many owners aren't quite ready to open for business just yet.

The application process is very detailed, which means it might be a few weeks before residents start to see food trucks on the road here in Myrtle Beach.

This is a pilot program, so the city of Myrtle Beach and the food trucks owners are all learning together.

Currently, the city is only accepting six applications. Those applications can be found at the city services building on North Oak Street.

Mark Kruea, city spokesperson, said they have had several food truck owners show interest in bringing their business to the Grand Strand, but many do not meet all the requirements.

Drew Basilicato is one of the local food truck owners who will be applying for one of the six permits in Myrtle Beach. He understands the importance of these details and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.

“It's so exhilarating because these things are actually happening,” said Basilicato.

Basilicato is finishing up a few details inside his truck and also plans to hire several employees.

Kruea said the city expects to start seeing the food trucks popping up in the next month. So far, no permits have been approved at this time.

