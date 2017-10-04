Twenty-five percent of SC third graders could face being held back

Twenty percent. That's the number of third graders who did not meet expectations for the South Carolina Ready English Language Arts Test, also known as the ELA.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
A local woman announced her run for the South Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday at the Surfside Beach Town Hall.More >>
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center has too many criminals and not enough room for them.More >>
Arrest warrants have offered further details into the circumstances that led to the death of a Murrells Inlet woman on Friday and the burning of the bait shop she owned.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
