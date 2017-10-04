Students at off-campus apartment complex near CCU told to 'shelter in place' following armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex, according to a tweet from the university.

The tweet was sent shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet said the suspect is a black male wearing a red hoodie and sweat pants cut off at the knees.

He also has tattoos on both arms and is about 5-foot-5, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, according to information from CCU.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said the suspect was last seen fleeing the area in the direction of S.C. 544.

Anyone with information or contact with the suspect should call 911.

Students at/near Monarch shelter in place, armed robbery at Monarch look out for a b/m 5' 5" red hoodie sweat pants — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) October 4, 2017

Suspect is b/m red hoodie sweat pants cut off at knees tattoos on both arms 150 - 160 lbs — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) October 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.