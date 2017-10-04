'Shelter in place' order lifted at off-campus apartment complex near CCU following armed robbery

First responders remain on the scene of a deadly plane crash Wednesday night in Williamsburg County.More >>
First responders remain on the scene of a deadly plane crash Wednesday night in Williamsburg County.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate throughout the city, but many owners aren't quite ready to open for business just yet.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate throughout the city, but many owners aren't quite ready to open for business just yet.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
Coastal Carolina University students at or near Monarch 544 are being told to "shelter in place" following an armed robbery at that apartment complex.More >>
Twenty percent. That's the number of third graders who did not meet expectations for the South Carolina Ready English Language Arts Test, also known as the ELA.More >>
Twenty percent. That's the number of third graders who did not meet expectations for the South Carolina Ready English Language Arts Test, also known as the ELA.More >>
The Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization makes it their mission to provide support and service for anyone in need of a home.More >>
The Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization makes it their mission to provide support and service for anyone in need of a home.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
U.S. officials said three U.S. Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.More >>
U.S. officials said three U.S. Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."More >>