Police identify suspect wanted for armed robbery at Monarch 544

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police have identified the suspect wanted for the armed robbery at Monarch 544 apartments near Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday afternoon.

Antee Sincere Mclaurin, 17, from Bennettsville, has been identified by Conway Police and charged with armed robbery. He is described as a black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, with braided hair and tattoos on both arms. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, Conway Police officers responded to the report of the armed robbery at the off-campus student housing complex. On arrival, the victim said someone came into his room, presented a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene.

Jordan Scott Bennett, 19, of Clio, was determined to be involved, and was arrested and charged with being an accessory before the fact of armed robbery.

“This case is still under investigation. One individual is in jail so as we move forward I think we have leads on another," said CCU Public Safety Director David Roper.

The incident prompted Coastal Carolina University to issue a shelter in place order. It was lifted by Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on Antee Sincere Mclaurin or the incident is asked to call 911.

