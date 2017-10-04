Man arrested for accessory before the fact in Monarch Apartments robbery; one suspect still at large

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested by the Conway Police Department after an armed robbery at the Monarch Apartments at 660 S.C. 544 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Conway Police Department press release.

The individual will be charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery; his identity will be released after he is formally charged.

According to the press release, the individual who committed the armed robbery presented a hand gun and demanded money from the victim. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of money from the victim before fleeing the scene, the press release states. The individual remains at large as of Thursday afternoon.

“This case is still under investigation. One individual is in jail so as we move forward I think we have leads on another," said CCU Public Safety Director David Roper.

The incident prompted Coastal Carolina University to issue a shelter in place order. It was lifted by Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information or contact with the suspect who committed the armed robbery should call 911.

