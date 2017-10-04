Burgess woman announces candidacy for seat in S.C. House of Representatives

Robin Gause, left, announced her candidacy for the S.C. House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local woman announced her run for the South Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday at the Surfside Beach Town Hall.

Robin Gause, who lives in the Burgess community, plans to run for House Seat 106 of the South Carolina House of Representatives.



A 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry, Gause said she is running because people need representatives who can acknowledge the changes in South Carolina for the betterment of the state.

"South Carolina is experiencing changes that need to be addressed head on for the betterment of our community,” she said. “The Grand Strand and surrounding areas are not progressing the way they need to be so, therefore, we need to elect officials who can work toward uplifting every community."

House Seat 106 is currently held by Republican Rep. Russell Fry, of Surfside Beach.

