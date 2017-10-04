Warrants: Witness saw suspect set fire to bait shop after killing Murrells Inlet woman

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Arrest warrants have offered further details into the circumstances that led to the death of a Murrells Inlet woman on Friday and the burning of the bait shop she owned.

According to the warrants from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Perry reportedly used “personal weapons” to kill 37-year-old Jessica Hill before putting her body in a boat and fleeing the area.

A witness told police he was an employee of Perry’s Bait and Tackle on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk and watched the suspect pour a flammable liquid on the porch of the business, the warrants stated.

The witness indicated he tried to stop the suspect, who allegedly set fire to the business before leaving in the boat.

Deputies responded to a fire at Perry’s Bait and Tackle, located at 3965 U.S. 17 Business, in Murrells Inlet at 10 a.m. Friday.

At 1 p.m., search teams found the boat and the suspect, a previous GCSO press release stated.

Perry was charged with murder and second-degree arson as a result of the investigation.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.