Crews respond to mobile home fire in Pitch Landing area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in the Pitch Landing community in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted to the fire at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief John Fowler. Units arrived on scene a few minutes later to find a double-wide mobile home heavily involved on fire.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but no one is injured, Fowler said.

Conway Fire assisted Horry County Fire Rescue with the fire, according to a tweet from the department. Fire investigators were on scene working to determine how and where the fire started.

The fire was near Kara Drive and Willow Springs Road, according to WMBF News crew at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.