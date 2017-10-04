Lockdown lifted after threat discovered on wall of Myrtle Beach Middle School

Arrest warrants have offered further details into the circumstances that led to the death of a Murrells Inlet woman on Friday and the burning of the bait shop she owned.More >>
Arrest warrants have offered further details into the circumstances that led to the death of a Murrells Inlet woman on Friday and the burning of the bait shop she owned.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in the Pitch Landing community in the Conway area. Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted to the fire at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief John Fowler. Units arrived on scene a few minutes later to find a double-wide mobile home heavily involved on fire.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in the Pitch Landing community in the Conway area. Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted to the fire at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief John Fowler. Units arrived on scene a few minutes later to find a double-wide mobile home heavily involved on fire.More >>
A man has been arrested after he was reportedly under the influence when he drove over the center line of Old River Road in Florence County Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver.More >>
A man has been arrested after he was reportedly under the influence when he drove over the center line of Old River Road in Florence County Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver.More >>
Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.More >>
Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend. The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend. The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>