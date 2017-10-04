Lockdown lifted after threat discovered on wall of Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lockdown lifted after threat discovered on wall of Myrtle Beach Middle School

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Capt. Joey Crosby provides a Facebook video update on the threat and lockdown. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook) Capt. Joey Crosby provides a Facebook video update on the threat and lockdown. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school.

Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.

The school implemented the lockdown after observing the threat, which was on a wall on the interior of the school, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police. He said officers are investigating the incident.

