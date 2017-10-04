LIVE: President Donald Trump visits wounded victims in Las Vegas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LIVE: President Donald Trump visits wounded victims in Las Vegas shooting

President Donald Trump (Source: Donald Trump's Facebook page) President Donald Trump (Source: Donald Trump's Facebook page)

LIVE: President Donald Trump visits wounded victims in Las Vegas shooting

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS/WMBF. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Lockdown lifted after threat discovered on wall of Myrtle Beach Middle School

    Lockdown lifted after threat discovered on wall of Myrtle Beach Middle School

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:59:53 GMT
    Capt. Joey Crosby provides a Facebook video update on the threat and lockdown. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook)Capt. Joey Crosby provides a Facebook video update on the threat and lockdown. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook)

    Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.

    More >>

  • Florence County crash kills one

    Florence County crash kills one

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:32:52 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An automobile accident in Florence County has killed one individual, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol online records. The incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Old River Road and Billy Green Road, online records state.

    More >>

    An automobile accident in Florence County has killed one individual, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol online records. The incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Old River Road and Billy Green Road, online records state.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Nate

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Nate

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:01:32 GMT
    Tropical Depression 16Tropical Depression 16

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend.  The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.

    More >>

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend.  The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly