Man charged for driving under the influence during fatal head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after he was reportedly under the influence when he drove over the center line of Old River Road in Florence County Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver.

The fatal two-vehicle collision happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Old River Road near Francis Marion Road, according to Lt. Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An SUV driven by Randall Gillespie was traveling southbound as a sedan driven by another driver was traveling north, Southern said. While under the influence, Gillespie drove left of the center line and struck the sedan head-on.

Gillespie was not wearing a seatbelt, Southern said. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the sedan was also not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Gillespie was arrested and charged with felony driving under influence, resulting in death, and driving under suspension, first offense. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The SCHP continues to investigate the collision.

