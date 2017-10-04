Florence County crash kills one

Myrtle Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was found on a wall inside the school. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed at about 1 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, and no students are in danger.More >>
An automobile accident in Florence County has killed one individual, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol online records. The incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Old River Road and Billy Green Road, online records state.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend. The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.More >>
Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding its services with the addition of an emergency room dedicated to pediatric patients, according to a press release from Grand Strand Health. Children in need of emergency services will be comforted by the hospital’s ocean themed Whale Bay, another name for the Children’s Care Emergency Room, which stands for “We Have A Little Emergency.”More >>
An overturned vehicle is causing traffic congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31 north of North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Tillerson said he is fully committed to the Trump administration.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
