Florence County crash kills one

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An automobile accident in Florence County has killed one individual, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol online records.

The incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Old River Road and Billy Green Road, online records state.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

