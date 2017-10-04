FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hurricane over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

The track of the storm continues to take it north, remaining a tropical storm as it impacts Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by Friday evening. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for Cancun and Playa Del Carmen. Nate likely intensifies after grazing Mexico, to a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm then eyes a possible landfall by Sunday evening along the U.S. Gulf Coast. While the location of where this storm could make a U.S. landfall can and will change, the areas in the NHC's cone of uncertainty stretch from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

South Carolina could see storms with gusty winds from the weakening remnants of the tropical system, depending on where it makes a U.S. landfall. An easterly track would bring us gusty winds, rain and an isolated tornado risk by Monday and Tuesday, while a western track would mean the Carolinas would only get a nuisance rain Sunday through Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

