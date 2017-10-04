FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hurricane over the weekend

Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.More >>
The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.More >>
The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.More >>
Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.More >>
Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.More >>
A vigil to memorialize the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the organizer of the event. The event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.More >>
A vigil to memorialize the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas will be held Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the organizer of the event. The event will be held for one hour, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Horseshoe area on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Individuals of all faiths, creeds and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.More >>
The investigation into a deadly plane crash in Williamsburg County will continue Thursday.More >>
The investigation into a deadly plane crash in Williamsburg County will continue Thursday.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Nate early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Nate early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>