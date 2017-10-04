FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hurricane over the weekend

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Connect
Nate- Current Conditions Nate- Current Conditions
Nate- Forecast Track Nate- Forecast Track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph. 

The track of the storm continues to take it north, remaining a tropical storm as it impacts Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by Friday evening. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for Cancun and Playa Del Carmen. Nate likely intensifies after grazing Mexico, to a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm then eyes a possible landfall by Sunday evening along the U.S. Gulf Coast. While the location of where this storm could make a U.S. landfall can and will change, the areas in the NHC's cone of uncertainty stretch from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. 

South Carolina could see storms with gusty winds from the weakening remnants of the tropical system, depending on where it makes a U.S. landfall. An easterly track would bring us gusty winds, rain and an isolated tornado risk by Monday and Tuesday, while a western track would mean the Carolinas would only get a nuisance rain Sunday through Tuesday.  

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App. There you will find video updates from our team as well as have the tropical tracker feature to stay ahead of the storm.     

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hurricane over the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms, will likely become a hurricane over the weekend

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:17:31 GMT
    Nate- Current ConditionsNate- Current Conditions

    Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph. 

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Nate becomes the 14th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Thursday morning, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pinpoints the tropical storm located along the coast of Nicaragua. It currently has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph. 

    More >>

  • Bump stocks: Local gun store owner explains what they are and how they work

    Bump stocks: Local gun store owner explains what they are and how they work

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:47:26 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.

    More >>

    The device that was attached to Stephen Paddock’s weapon when he took the lives of at least 58 people is called a bump stock has been in the spotlight since the shooting took place. Bump stocks attach onto semi-automatic weapons and allow the gun to fire at the rate of a fully automatic weapon.

    More >>

  • Family and friends remember murdered Murrells Inlet woman at visitation

    Family and friends remember murdered Murrells Inlet woman at visitation

    Thursday, October 5 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-10-05 10:00:09 GMT
    Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Jessica Hill.Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Jessica Hill.

    Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.

    More >>

    Family and friends of the Murrells Inlet woman who was murdered Friday morning gathered at Goldfinsch Funeral Home to pay their respects at a visitation. Jessica Lynn Hill was murdered by Eric Justin Perry Friday morning. Friends told WMBF News Hill was definitely going to be missed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly