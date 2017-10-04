FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Nate

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Tropical Depression 16 Tropical Depression 16
Forecast track Forecast track
GFS Model GFS Model
EURO Model EURO Model

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend. 

The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16. 

The tropical depression is forecast to lift northward over the next few days and gradually intensify into Tropical Storm Nate by tonight.  By the weekend, the system will be in the Gulf of Mexico where warm waters and favorable conditions should allow the system to become a hurricane.

The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center takes what will likely become Hurricane Nate into the northern Gulf Coast and Florida panhandle on Sunday.  From there, the forecast indicates a northeastward turn into the deep south and possibly into the Carolinas by early next week.  There is a large spread in the forecast track by Monday.  The weakening system could be from anywhere near the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee to as far west as central Tennessee.  

The eventual track by early next week will have implications on the potential impacts we see across the our area.  A westward track, as seen by the GFS forecast model, would keep heavy rainfall well to the west of our area across the western Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.  

The European forecast model is indicating a stronger system traveling further east across the central and eastern Carolinas.  This track would favor a risk of locally heavy rain across our area along with a potential for gusty winds.  

It's too soon to fine tune the details of our local forecast, but some impacts - primarily rain  - are likely early next week. 

