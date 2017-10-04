FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabama

Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Georgia State returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and scored late in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-21 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.More >>
Georgia State returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and scored late in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-21 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away.More >>
Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway. @hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry...More >>
Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway. @hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry...More >>
One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach. A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.More >>
One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach. A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>