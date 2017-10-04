FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabama

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nate is now a quickly weakening tropical storm with winds at 45 mph and zooming to the northeast at 23 mph. As of Sunday morning it is located near Jackson, Alabama.

Nate's track takes it through Birmingham, AL and Chattanooga, TN as a tropical storm today. The eastern side of the storm is packing the heaviest rain and strongest winds, which could be felt in Atlanta by this afternoon.

The latest round of forecast models and the updated forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and the western Carolinas. Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain totals from western North and South Carolina through the mountains of Tennessee and north Georgia could reach 3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some isolated areas. Thankfully Nate is moving very quickly, so unlike Harvey, the flooding threat is not as high, though flash flooding is still very likely.

Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

