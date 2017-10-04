FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabam - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabama

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Connect
Nate Rain Totals Through Tuesday Nate Rain Totals Through Tuesday
Nate Update Sunday Morning Nate Update Sunday Morning
TS Nate Track Update Sun AM TS Nate Track Update Sun AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nate is now a quickly weakening tropical storm with winds at 45 mph and zooming to the northeast at 23 mph. As of Sunday morning it is located near Jackson, Alabama.  

Nate's track takes it through Birmingham, AL and Chattanooga, TN as a tropical storm today. The eastern side of the storm is packing the heaviest rain and strongest winds, which could be felt in Atlanta by this afternoon.  

The latest round of forecast models and the updated forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and the western Carolinas. Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds.  Rain totals from western North and South Carolina through the mountains of Tennessee and north Georgia could reach 3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some isolated areas. Thankfully Nate is moving very quickly, so unlike Harvey, the flooding threat is not as high, though flash flooding is still very likely. 

Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App. There you will find video updates from our team as well as have the tropical tracker feature to stay ahead of the storm.     

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabama

    FIRST ALERT: Nate Weakens to Tropical Storm, Takes Aim at Alabama

    Sunday, October 8 2017 8:22 AM EDT2017-10-08 12:22:55 GMT
    Nate Update Sunday MorningNate Update Sunday Morning

    Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee. 

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee. 

    More >>

  • CCU falls in Sun Belt home opener

    CCU falls in Sun Belt home opener

    Saturday, October 7 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-10-08 02:07:06 GMT
    Myrtle Beach native Tyler Keane threw three touchdown passes in the loss. (Source: CCU)Myrtle Beach native Tyler Keane threw three touchdown passes in the loss. (Source: CCU)

    Georgia State returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and scored late in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-21 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

    Georgia State returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and scored late in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-21 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

  • Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Motel

    Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Motel

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:57:20 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away. 

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly