FIRST ALERT: Nate still forecast to become a hurricane by this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nate is currently located to the border of Nicaragua and Honduras moving slowly north.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates that Nate has wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving to the northwest at 10 mph.

The official forecast track from the NHC continues to take it north, remaining a tropical storm as it impacts Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by Friday evening. Nate will likely intensify after grazing Mexico, to a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm then eyes a possible landfall by Sunday evening along the U.S. Gulf Coast. While the location of where this storm could make a U.S. landfall can and will change, the areas in the NHC's cone of uncertainty stretch from central Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The latest round of forecast models and forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds. Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

