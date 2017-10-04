FIRST ALERT: Nate is no longer a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain still likely for Western Carolinas.

Tropical Depression Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is trying to identify the man pictured. He is a possible suspect in the larceny of a wallet from a Food Lion on Highway 544. If you know who this man, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting it’s 2nd annual ‘GIS Day’ on Wednesday November 15. GIS stands for geographic information systems. The event hopes to “demonstrate real-world applications that are making a difference in our society.” A mobile app will also be demonstrated at the Sports Tourism table.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has declared October 9 as PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day in North Myrtle Beach. PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. PANS stands for Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving pedestrians around 10:15 Saturday night. The accident happened on N. Fraser Street at Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were involved. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 21-year-old Deonte Lewis, of Georgetown. AMore >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
